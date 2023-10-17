‘We are at war’ NC man’s threats to Charlotte Jewish organization revealed

TROY, N.C. (WBTV) - Documents unsealed in federal court Tuesday reveal more information about the Troy, N.C. man who sent threatening messages to a Charlotte Jewish organization.

WBTV was first to report on Monday that FBI agents arrested Jeffrey Hobgood, 64, early that afternoon.

Hobgood is charged with one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce.

The newly-unsealed court records reveal that Hobgood sent two threatening emails to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte; one on October 11 and a second on October 13.

According to the court filing, Hobgood sent an email on October 11 that said the following:

Israeli jews of david star,

I am going to take every one of you out in a way,

that is your highest displeasure 10 fold.

You will beg for your life.

Guess what?

It won’t be the last time.

I own your asses, because of imposing on others free will.

So you semite pieces of shit – will be annihilated.

It won’t stop there, you will find out.

You can’t stop what is coming.

And.

You couldn’t stop me even if your god was real…

JSH

According to the court filing, the threat was reported to police, who began investigating. The court document says police officers talked with Hobgood about the October 11 email at his home and he acknowledged sending the email but told officers the contents of the email was “none of their business.”

The court record says Hobgood send a second email on October 13:

Dear Lucifer/Satan shitbirds,

Do you really think the united states of America is going to let you people suck us dry. Fat chance. Guess what happens to traitors? Guess what happens to dual citizenship? Public execution. We are at war bitches and your citizens started it. Guess who’s going to finish it? If you think you semite pieces of shit are going to win, then you are delusional.

JSH

The court document also says Hobgood sent threats to his siblings earlier this year; both of whom reported the threats to police at the time.

Hobgood is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

“No one in America should be threatened based on their race, nationality, religion, gender, or other protected characteristics,” said United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston. “Individuals who target other community members will be held accountable for their actions.”

“No one should be threatened with violence or acts of hate because of who they are or how they worship. The FBI partners with communities of faith across North Carolina. Crimes driven by hate have no place in our state,” said Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.