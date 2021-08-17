POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates
(WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team tracks daily changing conditions that impact you. Here are the latest power outages reported by providers in North and South Carolina.
North Carolina
NC outage resources provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety
Energy providers and outage maps:
Duke Energy 800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress 800-419-6356
Dominion Energy 866-366-4357
Albemarle EMC 800-274-2072
Blue Ridge Electric 800-448-2383
Brunswick EMC 800-682-5309
Cape Hatteras Electric Coop. 866-511-9862
Carteret-Craven Electric Coop. 800-682-2217
Central EMC 877-766-6769
Edgecombe-Martin County EMC 800-690-0657
Energy United 800-386-4833
Four County EMC 888-368-7289
French Broad EMC 828-649-2051
Halifax EMC 800-690-0522
Haywood EMC 800-951-6088
Jones-Onslow EMC 800-681-4146
Lumbee River EMC 800-683-5571
Pee Dee EMC 800-693-0190
Piedmont EMC 800-449-2667
Pitt and Greene EMC 800-622-1362
Randolph EMC 877-736-2633
Roanoke Electric Cooperative 800-358-9437
Rutherford EMC 800-521-0920
South River EMC 800-338-5530
Surry-Yadkin EMC 336-356-4141
Tideland EMC 800-637-1079
Tri-County EMC 800-548-4869
Union Power 800-794-4423
Wake EMC 800-743-3155
Wilson Energy 252-399-2424
South Carolina
Energy providers and outage maps:
Black River Electric Cooperative
Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative
Broad River Electric Cooperative
Little River Electric Cooperative
Lynches River Electric Cooperative
Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative
South Carolina Electric and Gas
Tri-County Electric Cooperative
