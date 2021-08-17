POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

(WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team tracks daily changing conditions that impact you. Here are the latest power outages reported by providers in North and South Carolina.

North Carolina

NC outage resources provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Energy providers and outage maps:

Duke Energy 800-769-3766

Duke Energy Progress 800-419-6356

Dominion Energy 866-366-4357

Albemarle EMC 800-274-2072

Blue Ridge Electric 800-448-2383

Brunswick EMC 800-682-5309

Cape Hatteras Electric Coop. 866-511-9862

Carteret-Craven Electric Coop. 800-682-2217

Central EMC 877-766-6769

Edgecombe-Martin County EMC 800-690-0657

Energy United 800-386-4833

Four County EMC 888-368-7289

French Broad EMC 828-649-2051

Halifax EMC 800-690-0522

Haywood EMC 800-951-6088

Jones-Onslow EMC 800-681-4146

Lumbee River EMC 800-683-5571

Pee Dee EMC 800-693-0190

Piedmont EMC 800-449-2667

Pitt and Greene EMC 800-622-1362

Randolph EMC 877-736-2633

Roanoke Electric Cooperative 800-358-9437

Rutherford EMC 800-521-0920

South River EMC 800-338-5530

Surry-Yadkin EMC 336-356-4141

Tideland EMC 800-637-1079

Tri-County EMC 800-548-4869

Union Power 800-794-4423

Wake EMC 800-743-3155

Wilson Energy 252-399-2424

» WATCH LIVE: WBTV NEWS NOW

South Carolina

Energy providers and outage maps:

Aiken Electric Cooperative

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Black River Electric Cooperative

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative

Broad River Electric Cooperative

Coastal Electric Cooperative

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

Easley Combined Utilities

Edisto Electric Coop

Fairfield Electric Coop

Haywood EMC

Horry Electric Cooperative

Laurens Electric Cooperative

Little River Electric Cooperative

Lynches River Electric Cooperative

Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative

Newberry Electric Cooperative

Palmetto Electric Cooperative

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative

Santee Cooper

Santee Electric Coop

South Carolina Electric and Gas

Tri-County Electric Cooperative

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.