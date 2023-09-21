Police investigating homicide at northwest Charlotte apartment complex
The incident happened at the Scarlet Pointe Apartments.
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Thursday morning.
The incident happened on Park Fairfax Drive, in an apartment complex just off Freedom Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
Police said one person died at the scene.
It is unclear how the person was killed or if anyone has been arrested.
This is a developing story.
