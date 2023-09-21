Police investigating homicide at northwest Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Park Fairfax Drive, in an apartment complex just off Freedom Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said one person died at the scene.

It is unclear how the person was killed or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story.

