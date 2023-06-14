PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

The investigation is underway on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the investigation is happening in the 2900 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, which is near the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

