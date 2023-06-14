Police investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the investigation is happening in the 2900 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, which is near the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

