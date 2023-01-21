Two arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte, officer placed on leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a CMPD officer, were arrested after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the first incident happened on I-77 South near Arrowood Road around 3 a.m. when an off-duty officer rear-ended another vehicle while in his personal automobile.

The off-duty officer was identified as 32-year-old Marsaun Cook.

Responding officers noticed the smell of alcohol on Cook and administered sobriety tests on-scene.

While working the initial crash involving Cook, another vehicle collided with three marked but unoccupied CMPD patrol cars that were still at the scene. Two of the cars were badly damaged.

The driver during the second crash was also arrested and charged with DWI.

Police said no injuries occurred during either incident.

Cook has been with CMPD since February 2017, and is currently assigned to the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division as a School Resource Officer at Olympic High School.

Marsaun Cook (MCSO)

The department has placed him on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement after Cook’s arrest:

“Driving While Impaired is a serious public safety hazard. Unfortunately, our people are not immune to human error. I have been resolute about holding employees accountable for their decisions. I will not tolerate decisions made that violate the law, endanger the public and erode public trust. Any time one of our members falls short of that expectation, thereby violating our standards and internal culture, we own it, and we take immediate steps to ensure that the trust and credibility we have established is not compromised.”

Investigations into the incidents remain active and ongoing.

