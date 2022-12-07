Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer charged with DWI while in marked police car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested after being accused of driving while intoxicated while in a marked car.

Peter Lombardo was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to CMPD. He was found by another CMPD officer while parked on a grassy area off of Interstate 277 near 12th street.

Lombardo, who was hired by the department in 2008, was not working at the time and was dressed in plain clothes, but was driving a take-home, marked car, according to CMPD.

He was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .17, officers say.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and placed on unpaid leave. Lombardo was also cited for termination, according to officers.

Chief of Police Johnny Jennings released the following statement:

“This officer endangered the public in the same vehicle that our community entrusted us to serve and protect in. It is a symbol of trust. I will not tolerate any representative of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who jeopardizes the community’s trust in what we do every day and the standards we are sworn to uphold. We will allow Internal Affairs to conduct its thorough investigation, and I have complete faith that the outcome of this situation will be just.”

