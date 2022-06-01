CMPD shares consequences of theft, vandalism following CMS school ‘senior prank’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMS Police are investigating after students and staff walked into a mess on the campus of Myers Park High School last week.

School officials found graffiti on school buildings, broken items, and food items smeared on surfaces.

Other students said their peers’ “prank” was far from funny.

“Trash, sauce, it was kind of gross,” said MPHS junior Destiny Young. “I walk into my building and I see teachers wiping off the doors with a mop, because [the vandals] egged every building. So it smelled really bad. It was disgusting.”

“When I came in I was coming through the back of the campus I saw Red stuff and blue stuff everywhere and cheese,” said MPHS sophomore Bianca Tornez.

CMS officials made it clear that this was not a senior prank but intentional vandalism that is not only punishable by the Code of Student Conduct but also by law. A source tells WBTV at least 20 students were involved in the incident.

Related: “Intentionally vandalized:” CMS investigating vandalism at Myers Park High

“This type of action is a violation of law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police are investigating, and students involved will face serious consequences,” the district said in a message to families.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police incident report shows students also stole toilets from the school - this and the vandalism costs CMS $2,600 in damage.

According to the student code of conduct - vandalism and theft could lead to long-term suspensions of 11-30 days plus they could be charged with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, and damage to property.

“Numerous incidents where young folks think that it’s funny to enter a school or cause damage around a school but what they don’t realize is they’re doing things that could follow them around for the rest of their lives having a conviction for a class one misdemeanor or even a felony,” said CMPD Lieutenant Stephen Fischbach.

In an effort to support school staff some members of the senior class started a fundraiser. It’s raised more than $6,000 which will be split among the custodians.

“I think it’s nice that even people who didn’t do it are still helping with the fundraiser and raising money for it,” said MPHS sophomore Emma Santangelo.

CMPD says charges have not been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.