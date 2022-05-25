“Intentionally vandalized:” CMS investigating vandalism at Myers Park High

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMS Police are investigating after students and staff walked into a mess on the campus of Myers Park High School today.

“Trash, sauce, it was kind of gross,” said MPHS Junior Destiny Young. “I walk into my building and I see teachers wiping off the doors with a mop, because [the vandals] egged every building. So it smelled really bad. It was disgusting.”

Video of the damage done to campus shows everything from genitalia drawn in spray paint and ketchup, to toilet paper draped over the trees, and graffiti in support of former Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco.

Bosco was suspended as principal and later reassigned to a new job within the district after a WBTV investigation into the school’s handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults by female students.

“I thought it was completely inappropriate and a prank gone way too far, especially given the history behind the Bosco comments,” said MPHS Junior Aidan Finnell. “It was really inappropriate to students and past alumni of the school.”

CMS tells WBTV that CMS Police are investigating the matter. WBTV obtained the following message sent to families from Myers Park Administration:

Good afternoon Myers Park Families,

There was damage to our campus discovered this morning that some students considered a senior prank. It was not a prank, because buildings and our campus were intentionally vandalized.

This type of action is a violation of law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police are investigating, and students involved will face serious consequences.

Teaching and learning continue uninterrupted today. Building maintenance is addressing the issues as quickly as possible. Please remind your students that vandalism and property damage is not a prank and will not be tolerated.

Thank you for supporting a positive learning environment at Myers Park High School.

