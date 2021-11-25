NC DHHS Flu
Police: One killed in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash in south Charlotte early Thursday morning shut down a portion of Interstate 485.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road, closing a stretch of the interstate between Rea and Providence roads.

Police confirmed that one person died in the crash.

WBTV is working to learn more details.

This is the second day in a row that crews have responded to a deadly crash on interstates in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 85 South near Billy Graham Parkway.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported a Mustang was stranded in the middle lanes of the interstate when a tractor-trailer heading southbound crashed into it. Troopers say the tractor-trailer did not slow.

The driver of the Mustang was ejected, and both drivers were killed.

