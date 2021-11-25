Police: One killed in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte

This article has 152 words with a read time of approximately 45 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash in south Charlotte early Thursday morning shut down a portion of Interstate 485.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road, closing a stretch of the interstate between Rea and Providence roads.

Police confirmed that one person died in the crash.

This is the second day in a row that crews have responded to a deadly crash on interstates in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 85 South near Billy Graham Parkway.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported a Mustang was stranded in the middle lanes of the interstate when a tractor-trailer heading southbound crashed into it. Troopers say the tractor-trailer did not slow.

The driver of the Mustang was ejected, and both drivers were killed.

