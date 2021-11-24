Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Southbound lanes of I-85 reopened shortly before 7 a.m. and traffic was again moving at Freedom Drive.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning snarled traffic on a portion of Interstate 85 for several hours.
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
According to Medic, two people were killed and another with life-threatening injuries was taken to Atrium CMC.
Highway Patrol reported a Mustang was stranded in the middle lanes of the interstate when a tractor-trailer headed southbound crashed into it. Troopers say the tractor-trailer did not slow.
The driver of the Mustang was ejected, and both drivers were killed.
