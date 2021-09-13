NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC’s first-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern opens in York County

The Gold Hill Road Bridge over Interstate 77 between Fort Mill and Teega Cay opened at 5 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new traffic pattern in York County.

The Gold Hill Road Bridge over Interstate 77 between Fort Mill and Teega Cay opened at 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s now a diverging diamond, the first in the state of South Carolina. County officials said it will speed up traffic and cut down on backups.

The diverging diamond allows both directions of traffic to drive on the opposite side of the road before crossing back and resuming their original pattern.

Related: First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County

This allows for free-flowing turns when entering and exiting an interstate. Officials say this makes traffic move easily through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals. It’s designed for high-volume traffic areas.

Officials say about 25,000 vehicles per day cross the bridge. Of the three plans for improvements that were considered, the diverging diamond showed the biggest improvement in traffic flow, said York County Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton.

Construction on the project began in the summer of 2019, at a cost of $14.5 million.

York County’s Pennies for Progress program is paying $12 million of that cost, with the remaining $2.5 million funded by grants. Boggs Construction was the lead contractor on the project.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Person found dead at southeast Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
Jeffery Hager
Charlotte firefighter dies from COVID-19
The just over two-minute video sparked a heated discussion online.
Novant Health issues statement on leaked internal discussion of COVID-19 patient numbers
Jacob Lanier
Second man charged after murder of 3-year-old Charlotte child

Latest News

The diverging diamond allows both directions of traffic to drive on the opposite side of the...
SC’s first-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern opens in York County
A man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police say he hit a...
Man charged in death of 76-year-old woman hit by pickup truck in south Charlotte
A tractor-trailer overturned in Gastonia Thursday morning, closing an Interstate 85 on-ramp.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 on-ramp in Gastonia
The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County