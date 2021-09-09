NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern in South Carolina to debut on I-77 in York County

The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The first-ever diverging diamond traffic pattern in South Carolina is set to be unveiled in York County on Monday morning.

The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina when York County unveils the first ‘diverging diamond’ overpass, allowing for faster traffic flow, and reduced backups.   

Officials say about 25,000 vehicles per day cross the bridge. Of the three plans for improvements that were considered, the diverging diamond showed the biggest improvement in traffic flow, said York County Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton.

SCDOT proposes three options to ease congestion at key I-77 interchange

A Diverging Diamond Interchange is a diamond-shaped interchange that allows vehicles in two lanes to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, travel the bridge, then cross back to the right side.

Officials say this makes traffic move easily through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals.  It’s designed for high-volume traffic areas.

Construction on the project began in Summer 2019, at a cost of $14.5 million.   

York County’s Pennies for Progress program is paying $12 million of that cost, with the remaining $2.5 million funded by grants.  Boggs Construction was the lead contractor on the project.  

The bridge will close Friday, Sept. 10 at midnight,  but there will still be access to the interstate in both directions using the ramps.  

The new bridge is expected to open at 5 a.m. Monday morning.  Construction will continue after the bridge is open, and is expected to be completed by late October.

Below is a three-minute video detailing how a diverging diamond works for traffic coming from all directions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re still in awe’: A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown...
A bug? Firework? Meteor? Shooting star? Ring camera captures unknown object falling from sky in Anson Co.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
A portion of the I-485 outer loop in Charlotte was closed due to a vehicle crash.
I-485 outer loop reopened after serious crash in Charlotte
Union County remains one of the last districts in the WBTV-viewing area keeping face masks...
Union County school board decides to keep masks optional despite thousands of students in quarantine

Latest News

Mecklenburg County to require masks at indoor religious gatherings. What we know.
Mecklenburg County to require masks at indoor religious gatherings. What we know.
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The Troutman Police Department is asking residents to please be on the lookout for Benjamin...
Missing 15-year-old last seen at high school in Iredell County
The crash happened at the intersection of Woodland Drive and West Meeting Street.
24-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Lancaster County