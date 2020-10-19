Charlotte Black Restaurant Week Is Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks the start of Charlotte Black Restaurant Week! You can get discounts at some of your favorite Black-owned restaurants now through the end of the month. We wanted to check in with two people who have been in our kitchen before, Jay Davis and Miketa Proctor joined us on QC@3. Jay tells us business has been great. He tells us at one point there was a huge push where people were coming out and supporting Black-owned businesses. He says after a while things started fading off, but it’s starting to pick back up. Miketa tells us this is their first Charlotte Black Restaurant Week and they’re very excited about it.