Cabarrus EMS raises funds for breast cancer awareness

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During the month of October (which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month), Cabarrus County EMS employees purchased pink shirts to wear on duty and in the process raised nearly $1,000 for the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, specifically the Atrium Health Cabarrus Breast Health Center.

“Our staff takes great pride in supporting the community in a variety of ways,” EMS Chief Jimmy Lentz said of the Wear Pink campaign. “This initiative is just one of those ways, and we are very proud of the money raised this year.”

Funds raised through the Wear Pink campaign help support underserved and underinsured patients in the community, ensuring they receive life-saving mammograms. So far this year, 355 underserved and uninsured patients have received breast cancer screenings to aid in early cancer detection.

Cabarrus EMS, a Cabarrus County Government department, provides 911 ambulance response to citizens and visitors of Cabarrus County. The department employs 167 people and staffs 11 stations throughout the county. Last year, the department responded to nearly 40,000 calls.

About the Breast Health Center and Wear Pink Campaign

The Breast Health Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus opened in 2001 and has provided breast health services to the Cabarrus community since its inception. The Breast Health Center offers screenings, diagnosis, treatment, and counseling, while providing high-quality, cost effective and compassionate care to its patients. The goal of the Breast Health Center is to improve the lives of our community members by providing screenings, education and awareness about breast services that will increase early cancer detection, reduce late-stage disease diagnosis and extend life expectancy.

Their projections for 2023 show that 32,000 patients will visit the Breast Health Center and close to 43,000 breast services will be provided to patients in our community.

About Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation

Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation was created in 1994 to support one of our community’s most valued assets, Atrium Health Cabarrus. Community leaders were invited to establish a Foundation Board of Directors whose mission was to secure additional financial support solely for Atrium Health Cabarrus. Through an organized program of fund development with families, friends, businesses and neighbors, this mission continues today. Gifts to Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation are considered gifts of love and support from the community, gifts that acknowledge the importance of preserving and enhancing the health status of our community.

