Carowinds will not be open year-round in 2024
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Year-round operations at Carowinds were short-lived.
The amusement park released its 2024 calendar Wednesday, and unlike 2023, it will not be open the entire year.
Officials said it will close from January to February -- aside from Jan. 1 -- which is WinterFest.
In 2023, Carowinds expanded to year-round operations.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 9. To see the full calendar, click here.
