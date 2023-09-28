PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested after 100K illegal pills found at Stanly County house

The house was searched after a large amount of drugs were found inside a vehicle.
Cody Glenn Troutman
Cody Glenn Troutman(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Stanly County after he was found in possession of more than 100,000 illegal pills this week, deputies said.

The drugs were discovered during a joint investigation between the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and the Locust Police Department.

Deputies said a traffic stop revealed a large amount of illegal drugs in a vehicle, which led to investigators to obtain a search warrant for a home in Stanly County. The pills were seized at the home.

Investigators determined the drugs to be Schedule II and Schedule IV substances.

Deputies said 32-year-old Cody Glenn Troutman was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking, Opium or Heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II and IV
  • Maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jail records show Troutman was arrested on Sept. 19 and was given a $3 million total bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9. Records show he remains in custody.

