Pineville-Matthews Road reopens after crash brings down power lines

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route to avoid heavy residual delays in the area.
It’s not immediately known if anyone was injured in that crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte that closed after a crash brought down power lines has reopened, authorities said.

All lanes of Pineville-Matthews Road reopened to traffic between Park Road Extension and Park Cedar Drive shortly after 4 p.m., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was injured in that crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route to avoid heavy residual delays in the area.

