Pineville-Matthews Road reopens after crash brings down power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte that closed after a crash brought down power lines has reopened, authorities said.

All lanes of Pineville-Matthews Road reopened to traffic between Park Road Extension and Park Cedar Drive shortly after 4 p.m., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was injured in that crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route to avoid heavy residual delays in the area.

