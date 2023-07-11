PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Death investigation closes busy uptown Charlotte intersection

Road closures are currently in place as detectives work the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the South Mint Street and West 1st Street intersection.
Drivers are asked to avoid the South Mint Street and West 1st Street intersection.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A death investigation has closed a busy intersection in uptown Charlotte, police said.

The intersection of South Mint Street and West 1st Street is closed as of 11:55 a.m. Tuesday due to the death investigation, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Foul play does not appear to be involved, according to officers.

Road closures are currently in place as detectives work the scene.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

