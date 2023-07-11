CMPD: Death investigation closes busy uptown Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A death investigation has closed a busy intersection in uptown Charlotte, police said.

The intersection of South Mint Street and West 1st Street is closed as of 11:55 a.m. Tuesday due to the death investigation, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Foul play does not appear to be involved, according to officers.

Road closures are currently in place as detectives work the scene.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking news as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.