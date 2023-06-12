Robeson County Sheriff’s Office mourns detective lost to cancer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers in the Carolinas are mourning the loss of one of their own Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Patrick Locklear,” the Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Locklear had been battling cancer for the last two and half years but continued to serve his county until the end.

“This has been a challenging time for Patrick’s family, our agency, and everyone who knew him,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Patrick was a fighter, and while some may think he lost his battle with cancer, we feel he has won his place in heaven, and we hope to see him on the other side. He had a tremendous impact on everyone he met, and he will be missed.”

RCSO said more information will be released soon, but for now, please keep the family, friends, and co-workers of Detective Locklear in your prayers.

