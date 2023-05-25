Medic: 4 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte Fire, the inner loop of I-485 just before Moores Chapel Road is closed due to the crash.

Medic said four people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

First responders said there are significant delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.

