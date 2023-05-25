PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Medic: 4 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home on I-485

First responders said there are significant delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte Fire, the inner loop of I-485 just before Moores Chapel Road is closed due to the crash.

Medic said four people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

First responders said there are significant delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.

