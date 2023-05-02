VIDEO: John Carter drives another confusing Charlotte intersection

By John Carter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been driving around the Charlotte area for any length of time, you know there have been plenty of changes in traffic patterns. 

And oftentimes those changes can cause confusion for drivers. 

We’ve seen T-leg intersections, 4-leg intersections, multi-leg intersections, roundabouts, and crossways... And now, we’re seeing more and more of what are called, “reduced conflict” intersections.

Those are intersections that are supposed to improve traffic flow on a roadway, and by doing so, make them safer. 

And the most common way that’s done…they do away with left turns from side roads onto busy main roads. 

You weighed in recently with hundreds of comments on a question we asked on Facebook:

So imagine making a change from an intersection where you’ve always been able to turn left or right into one where you can only turn right then add a couple of U-turn-only lanes and you get pushback! 

John Carter takes a look at a recently reconfigured intersection along a busy stretch of roadway in north Charlotte and found drivers have plenty of opinions about the changes! 

