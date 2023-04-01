Police searching for missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to the home of Sharon Moyer in south Charlotte on Saturday afternoon for a welfare check, and found she was not home.

Police say Moyer may have cognitive and medical issues, and her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as a white woman, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she may be wearing.

Police said Moyer was last seen driving her white 2019 Nissan Rogue with a NC plate numbered ‘RBZ-6778.’

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.