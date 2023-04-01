PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman

Officials are looking for Sharon Moyer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers responded to the home of Sharon Moyer in south Charlotte on Saturday afternoon for a welfare check, and found she was not home.

Police say Moyer may have cognitive and medical issues, and her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as a white woman, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she may be wearing.

Police said Moyer was last seen driving her white 2019 Nissan Rogue with a NC plate numbered ‘RBZ-6778.’

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

