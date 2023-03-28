Stallings police fire at armed man, suspect not struck

STALLINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Stallings, NC, responded to a call regarding a vehicle break-in in progress on Tuesday morning that ended with gunfire but no injuries.

“On March 28, 2023 at approximately 3:38 a.m., Stallings Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Smith Circle in reference to a vehicle breaking and entering in progress. While en-route, Union County Communications advised the suspect was armed with a firearm and pointed it at the caller,” according to police.

Officers arrived to the scene and located the suspect who they said was still in possession of the gun. When police confronted the suspect things escalated.

“He then pointed the firearm at Officers forcing them to shoot. Officers gave him multiple commands to drop the firearm and he did not initially comply with their commands. Fortunately, the suspect was not struck. He eventually dropped the firearm allowing Officers to take him into custody,” according to police.

He was transported to Atrium West for medical evaluation. The suspect was identified as Lee Harris Irving. He was charged with Breaking and Entering of a motor vehicle, 3 counts of Assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and assault by pointing a gun.

