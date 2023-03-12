East Spencer adds much needed manpower to police department

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of East Spencer has recently added three new police officers to its nearly depleted police department.

The town and Police Chief John Fewell say three more officers were added, and more expected to join the ranks. Michael Scriven, Tyler Lewis, and Cedric Pompey are the new additions. The three will soon be sworn to serve.

Scriven has previously served in Stokes and Yadkin counties and has more than 13 years of experience. Lewis has served with the Kannapolis Police Department, and Pompey served with the Military Police and as a deputy in Cabarrus County.

In January Fewell was the only officer serving the department. The town was working with the Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office to help cover calls. The East Spencer Board of Aldermen agreed to a temporary inter-local agreement with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for additional coverage.

“They presented us with an agreement to work sort of like we have done with the City of Salisbury in the past and Spencer in the past where our deputies will work off-duty hours,” said Sheriff Travis Allen.

Staffing is low for a variety of reasons, according to town officials. Two officers were fired recently for misconduct, according to Town Manager Michael Douglas.

