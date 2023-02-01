PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Paid parking begins at Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood

The change begins on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Johnston YMCA in NoDa will start charging for parking.
The Johnston YMCA in NoDa will start charging for parking.(Source: Rawpixel)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to YMCA officials, free parking for members and guests will be available for up to three hours at the North Davidson Street location.

Spots 1 through 39 will be open for paid parking, costing $10 for three hours and $15 for 10 hours. Drivers will use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking, according to the Y.

Staff said spots 40 and up are reserved for Johnston YMCA members and guests accessing the facility during operating hours. Outside of operating hours, those spots will be open as paid public parking.

The Y’s hours of operation are:

  • Monday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday - 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The change comes as Y members and guests are having trouble finding parking spots because the lot, despite being private property, is filled frequently for public use, according to staff.

“We wish to ensure that our members have parking available when they are accessing our facility and also wish to increase the safety of our lot with it being regularly managed and monitored,” information from the Y stated.

