Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources confirm to WBTV that a group of hackers launched what’s called a Distributed Denial of Service attack on Monday.

It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic.

Hackers with a pro-Russian group known for these types of attacks claim they took down at least 14 hospital websites this morning, including Atrium Health.

Atrium’s website is currently loading slowly and was also offline for some time on Monday afternoon.

There are also reports that Duke University hospital’s website was attacked.

WBTV reached out to those hospitals to see what happened and if anyone’s information was exposed.

Atrium responded that they are looking into the reports.

Also Read: Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.