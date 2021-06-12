Hours-long southeast Charlotte SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team spent several hours Saturday morning de-escalating a barricaded subject in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.
CMPD responded around 4 a.m. Saturday to a home off the 2700 block of Mill Valley Court, close to McAlpine Creek Park, in regards to shots fired.
When they arrived, the suspect came down the stairs and when officers told him to show his hands, the suspect showed a gun. The suspect shot multiple rounds inside and officers immediately moved into positions of cover.
SWAT and negotiators responded, making multiple attempts to make contact.
After several hours, SWAT deployed less than lethal irritants into the house. The suspect was safely taken into custody just before 11 a.m.
His name will be released after he has been formally charged.
No CMPD officers were harmed or shot their service weapons.
This is a developing story.
