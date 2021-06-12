Police search for suspects after man fatally shot during ‘targeted’ home invasion in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Trakus Pratt was a father and a fiance’.
The 30-year-old’s neighbors said he welcomed his second child just last week
Pratt was killed early Saturday in what police are calling a “targeted home invasion” in Gastonia.
Police were called to the home on Raindrops Road, just off Moderna Street, around 12:30 a.m. Pratt, who was found shot was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.
The suspects are described as three Black men in their late teens to early 20s. Officers say they may have been dropped off by a dark-colored SUV.
Residents in Sundance Village say they knew Pratt.
One neighbor showed WBTV News video she took as several police cars, ambulances and fire trucks rushed into the neighborhood.
“It’s scary because we all, especially on our end, have kids out,” said Dianne Brooks, who lives in the neighborhood. “My grandkids be out playing on the trampoline, and now I guess we have to carefully watch them, and being that we’re behind the woods, it’s kind of shocking.”
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Whitlock at 704-842-5123 or Detective Lopera 704-866-6939.
