Person shot at Charlotte club crashes into fire station door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Charlotte lounge that led to a car crashing into a Charlotte fire station garage door.
CMPD responded to a shooting at Mooney’s Lounge around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The club is located at 2525 N. Graham St.
Officers say the victim was shot multiple times and drove himself to Charlotte Fire Department Station 11, located less than a mile away at 620 West 28th St. for medical attention. The victim then struck the station’s garage door.
Firefighters immediately started treatment before he was transported to an area hospital.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the CMPD’s Operations Command and Victims Services also assisted.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
