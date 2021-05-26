The boy Rae Carruth couldn’t kill is now a young man graduating from an NC high school

Chancellor Lee Adams has already tried on his cap and gown to make sure it fits. He has an orange-and-blue shirt and tie to wear underneath the gown and match his school’s colors. He plans to walk across the stage with the other Vance High graduates at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at Charlotte’s Bojangles’ Coliseum, not with the aid of the walker he uses less and less, but instead standing tall and holding onto the arm of his favorite high-school teacher.