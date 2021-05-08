Wingate University examining next steps after finding out namesake owned slaves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the discovery of the university namesake’s history of slave ownership, Wingate University is meeting with the community to determine next steps.
The discovery comes after a phone call with Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch. Wake Forest had announced May 7 that they would rename part of its Wait Chapel from Wingate Hall to May 7, 1860 Hall.
The portion of the chapel was originally named after then-president Washington Manly Wingate. The date marks when 16 enslaved people were sold to fund the university’s endowment under his leadership. It was also discovered Wingate was a slave owner.
“This truth hurts,” Wingate University President Rhett Brown said in a press release. “It casts a shadow over our university, my alma mater, and is not in keeping with who we are today, what we value and how we strive to be more inclusive for the students who study here and the people who work here.”
Wingate University’s name was suggested close to 20 years after his death.
In a statement, the university wrote, “Knowing that the stain of past transgressions can never be eliminated and that the debt to people of color can never be repaid, Wingate University officials do believe this deeply upsetting news can serve as an opportunity for reflection, reconciliation and growth.
The university will be meeting with students, staff, alumni, town officials, trustees and more to consider the next steps.
“While we can’t erase history, we can learn from it,” said Dr. Joe Patterson, Board of Trustees chair, wrote in a statement released by the university. “The Board of Trustees eagerly awaits the group’s recommendations on how to move forward.”
