Biden will work hard for Trump ‘chumps’ too

(Associated Press) - Vice President Joe Biden called Trump supporters gathered outside his drive-in rally “chumps,” but said he’d work hard for them if he wins next month’s presidential election.
Biden was holding a socially distanced rally at a parking lot in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when the Trump supporters could be heard making a ruckus from a short distance away.
“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps out there with a microphone,” Biden said of the Trump supporters, who appeared to be using a megaphone.
Trump during his own rally in Lumberton, North Carolina, mocked Biden’s rally because most of his supporters listened while sitting in their cars.
The president jokingly said the cars were “too close together, I think.”
“They weren’t socially distanced,” Trump added.
Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.