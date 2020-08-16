Another Charlotte child shot in ‘accidental’ shooting, police says

By WBTV Web Staff | August 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 3:31 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child was injured after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to CMPD, officers responded to reports of a person having been shot near the 1000 block of Rodney Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a child who had been shot.

The child was described as having serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a hospital by MEDIC,

Officers are not currently looking for suspects.

