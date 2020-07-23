BREAKING: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms the identity of the dead body removed from Mike Adams’ home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The identity of the dead body removed Thursday afternoon from a home on Windsong Road has been confirmed as that of Mike Adams.
Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Bayshore community Thursday afternoon.
Property records confirm that the home, which is located along Windsong Road, is the residence of UNCW professor Mike Adams.
Officials have confirmed the identity of the body but no further information about what may have happened is available.
