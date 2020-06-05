‘Black Lives Matter’ spray-painted on tombstones at South Carolina cemetery; stones knocked over

EASLEY, N.C. (WYFF) - Deputies in South Carolina say vandals spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” on some tombstones while knocking down others.
The damage reportedly happened between June 2 and 3 at the Siloam Baptist Church in Powdersville, Anderson County.
The investigation has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.
If you have information regarding the incident, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). There is a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.