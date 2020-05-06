Pharmacy, distillery, civic club work to give hand sanitizer to those who need it most

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19 can be one of the hardest things for some healthcare workers and emergency responders to get, and they may need it more than anyone.
On Wednesday in Salisbury, two companies and a civic club partnered on a project to make and give out hand sanitizer to essential workers.
Volunteers with the Salisbury Kiwanis Club helped Moose Pharmacy workers to hand out bottle after bottle of hand sanitizer. Southern Grace Distilleries of Cabarrus County donated the alcohol, Moose Pharmacy added the other ingredients and made it all up.
“It’s nice to see the community rally around this and kind of stand up and say ‘we’ve got this and we’ve got each other’s back,'" said Joe Moose, a pharmacist and one of the owners of Moose Pharmacy.
You may not realize that in some communities, even front line workers like police and firefighters are running short on hand sanitizer, so that’s what this is designed to help.
“It’s a really sweet gesture because it’s been really hard for us to get sanitizer, even as officers," said Captain Melonie Thompson of the Salisbury Police Department.
Moose Pharmacy has locations in several counties. They say they have enough sanitizer to continue to give it away to those who need it the most.
“If the need is still there in the community, we are going to continue to try and do this," said Kyle Yoder of Moose Pharmacy.
On Thursday they’ll be set up again, this time at the Moose Pharmacy location in Mount Pleasant.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.