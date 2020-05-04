One year later: Community honors fallen Mooresville officer Jordan Sheldon

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of 32-year-old Mooresville K-9 officer Jordan Sheldon.
Sheldon was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop.
To remember Sheldon, 123 blue-line flags were placed on the Mooresville Town Hall lawn, where they will remain for a week. Sheldon’s badge number was 123.
“He always wanted to be a cop since day 1, that’s why he was a criminal justice major,” said David Dowd of Sheldon.
Sheldon was an alum of UNC Charlotte. He graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.
Dowd met Jordan Sheldon about 11 years ago working at a restaurant near UNC Charlotte.
“He was just so fun, he made coming to work fun,” said Dowd.
Dowd says Sheldon was always one to crack jokes and make him laugh, but he also shared his dreams of serving in law enforcement.
“I remember when he got the job at Mooresville he was so excited to be a cop. And his dream was to be a K-9 officer,” said Dowd.
That dream came true and Dowd says Officer Sheldon spent countless hours working with his dog, Ramon.
Community members say they could tell.
Officer Sheldon’s K-9, Ramon, was with him when the shots were fired.
“He had so much passion for his dogs because that’s what he always wanted to do was be a K9 officer and he got his dream so early,” said Dowd.
That dream ending tragically early.
Police say that Officer Sheldon’s dog, Ramon, was taken into proper care.
The man accused of killing Sheldon died by suicide a short time after Sheldon was shot, officials say.
