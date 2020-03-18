Police: Woman shoots teen after 5 people try to rob her at west Charlotte ATM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman being robbed at an ATM in west Charlotte shot a 17-year-old in self-defense, police say.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at an ATM on Beatties Ford Road near Montana Drive. The woman says the teen and four others attempted to rob her at gunpoint while she was in her vehicle at an ATM machine. The woman says she shot the 17-year-old in self defense.
The teen later called 911 and told officers that he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they are working to determine whether the shooting was justified.
