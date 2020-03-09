Charlotte teen shot at traffic light may soon be removed from life support, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - James Debusk’s 19-year-old granddaughter is on life support, he says.
“Bri is a beautiful young woman, for whom life just started,” he says, choking back tears.
Brianna Stephenson was shot Sunday morning, while inside a car, at a traffic light at Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive.
“I lost my granddaughter because of something stupid,” he says. “Just driving down the road, and now here she’s going to die.”
Police say Brianna was in a car, stopped at the light, when someone in another car started shooting. A friend they did not know was in the car with her, the family says. He is expected to be OK.
“You got these people out here that just…I don’t know. I can’t explain it,” Debusk says. “But I just lost a real good granddaughter.”
Debusk says his granddaughter liked to fish with him, that she was a hard worker, and she graduated from Harding High School. She wanted to be a nurse.
“She’s a very beautiful girl, and life’s gone,” he says.
Debusk says doctors are monitoring the teenager, and are expecting to soon remove her from machines keeping her alive.
Police have not released any information about who may have done this. This family wants someone to come forward.
“If anybody’s out there please, speak up," Debusk says. "It’s time to start snitching, it’s time to speak up, it’s time to take your neighborhood back.”
Brianna’s family says she is an organ donor. They are finding some comfort that she may help save the lives of others. They have created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses which can be found here.
