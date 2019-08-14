2019 FFN Electrifying 11: DeAndre Boykins of Central Cabarrus

CONCORD, NC (WBTV)- The 2019 season for Central Cabarrus is all about validating what they did in 2018 as they started 7-0 before finishing the year 8-4. One of their biggest wins was over county rival A.L. Brown as they beat the Wonders 33-30 in overtime. Their first ever win over the Wonders... EVER! The guy who scored the game winning touchdown in that one was a member of the FFN Electrifying 11 for 2019-- DeAndre Boykins.
Who is DeAndre Boykins: Junior Safety/Running Back
Height: 5 foot 11
Weight: 185
40 Time: 4.6
2018 Stats:
Offense:
37 Rushes, 274 Yards, 9 TD
10 Two Point Conversions
Defense:
41 Tackles
4 Tackles for Loss
1 Forced Fumble
3 Interceptions
1 Interception returned for TD
Special Teams:
Averaged 32 yards per kickoff return
College Offers: 22 FBS Offers-- Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, Virginia, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Penn State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest, Maryland, Ole Miss, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Charlotte.
Rated the 4th best safety in the class of 2021.
The Vikings have 4 players on their roster with Division 1 scholarship offers. With 25 seniors off of last year’s team gone, those players are going to have to step up and lead in a big way.
The Vikings non conference schedule will get them ready for South Piedmont Conference play. Of their 6 non conference games this season, 4 of the Viking opponents won conference titles. Talk about difficult.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.