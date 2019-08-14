2019 FFN Electrifying 11: DeAndre Boykins of Central Cabarrus

CONCORD, NC (WBTV)- The 2019 season for Central Cabarrus is all about validating what they did in 2018 as they started 7-0 before finishing the year 8-4. One of their biggest wins was over county rival A.L. Brown as they beat the Wonders 33-30 in overtime. Their first ever win over the Wonders... EVER! The guy who scored the game winning touchdown in that one was a member of the FFN Electrifying 11 for 2019-- DeAndre Boykins.