Man shot, killed inside Concord pet spa ID'd

A man who was shot and killed inside a pet spa business in Concord Thursday afternoon has been identified.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at Sarah's Pet Spa on Winecoff School Road. On Thursday, police said they were investigating a death and that "the shooter in this case is currently being interviewed by detectives."

On Friday, police identified 39-year-old Deshawn Jermaine Tatem as the victim. Tatem was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

During a press conference Thursday, officers said the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between Tatem and the shooter inside the business. They said Tatem and the alleged shooter knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

Officials have not revealed further details about what may have led to the argument but did say there was no threat to the community.

Police released this statement Friday:

"We have interviewed all known witnesses and the person we believe is responsible for shooting Mr. Tatem. At this time, we are still processing evidence and reviewing witness statements."

Winecoff School Road was closed between Shady Lane and Orphanage Road for some time Thursday while officers investigated.

