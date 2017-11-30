Person shot, killed inside pet spa business in Concord

One person is dead after a shooting inside a pet spa business in Concord Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at Sarah's Pet Spa on Winecoff School Road. Police said just before 3 p.m. that they were investigating a death and that "the shooter in this case is currently being interviewed by detectives."

During a press conference at 4 p.m., officers said the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between two people inside the business. They said the victim and the shooter were known to each other and that the shooting was not random.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Officials have not revealed further details about what may have led to the argument but did say there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Winecoff School Road is now open as the shooting investigation continues. The road was closed between Shady Lane and Orphanage Road while officers investigated.

No names have been released.

