According to health officials, a homeless person was staying at the Urban Ministry Center’s Room in the Inn program when officials determined the resident to be infected with tuberculosis.More >>
This customer turned to WBTV for help after months of receiving bills that were hundreds of dollars more than usual. The couple says the problem started near the end of last year at their barn, where they have a one room living area. The meters were changed multiple times and once that happened, the customers received higher bills.More >>
Parents of students who attend Whitewater Middle School say they have questions after a 14-year-old girl reported on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted on the school's campus.More >>
A teenage boy was knocked unconscious Friday morning as he was walking on campus at West Mecklenburg High School.More >>
Porter has a medical condition and has not had his medications within the past several weeks, according to the Beech Mountain Police Department.More >>
Laresa Thompson, Carowinds public relations director, n describes the County Fair as a "blast from the past."More >>
As new data and information comes into the First Alert weather center Friday evening, we have made adjustments to our Sunday forecast that have led us to downgrade our First Alert Day to a Regional First Alert Day for the mountains only.More >>
But for a Charlotte mom, losing her cell phone means losing some of the last pictures she has of her little baby boy Ashton, who died in November.More >>
The Statesville Police Department says 26-year-old Darwin Lewis Turner was last seen in the 1900 block of East Cloaninger Street. Police say Turner was last seen either Thursday or Friday of last week.More >>
The Charlotte Area Transit System is asking City Council to approve Monday new light rail spending totaling $24.75 million. The largest request – for $12.75 million – is to settle claims from the two construction firms, Balfour Beatty and Blythe Development, which are building Segment A of the extension that’s closest to uptown.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Treymaine Delmar Johnson is being charged with murder in the death of Carson David Christian.More >>
A man who police said was inspired by false internet rumors to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington pizzeria has pleaded guilty to two charges.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Patrick Wise was last seen walking away from his home on Mullens Ford Road Thursday morning at 9 a.m.More >>
A Charlotte man who went missing and had a Silver Alert issued has been found safely, according to police.More >>
On Friday, the team announced the one-year extension of running back Jonathan Stewart, locking him in through 2018.More >>
Miguel Catonga, 32, was arrested earlier this week in Maryland. When his name was processed through the system, it was discovered that he was wanted in Salisbury.More >>
A First Alert Day has been declared for Sunday, as showers and thunderstorms are likely to disrupt any outdoor plans you may have.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 1800 block of Prospect Drive at 2:24 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the teen was sexually assaulted by two male students at the school on Running Rapids Road.More >>
WBTV obtained a copy of the draft bill after it was distributed in the Republican House Caucus meeting on Thursday morning.More >>
An attorney helping a Muslim mother, who police say was threatened with a rifle in the parking lot of a shopping center in the University City area, is asking authorities to investigate it as a hate crime.More >>
Sixteen students had to be evacuated from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in January as it drove its afternoon route through east Charlotte.More >>
Kyle Roder was clearing his voicemail inbox when a message from an unknown number popped up. It was from a man who claimed to work for the IRS, threatening him to call back right away “or you will be arrested.” It was a surprising message to receive, especially since Roder is a police officer.More >>
The package calls for building ten new schools, replacing five and renovating and adding on to 13 schools.More >>
Clark believes the controversy could have been prevented if proper steps were taken.More >>
A day after a massive smoke plume rose above the White Creek Fire in the Linville Gorge area of Burke County, US Forest Officials said the fire was 80% contained with significant improvement.More >>
It's been more than 24 hours since Adrian Harris received the news that her son, Tyshaud Brown, was murdered. Now, she can't help but think back over his life.More >>
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.More >>
Three dogs were saved when fire damaged the house in which they were living.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners will held its annual meeting with members of Cabarrus’ legislative delegation on Friday morning.More >>
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bizarre chase involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend that includes speeds of 100 miles-an-hour and shots being fired.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
Linda Yarborough says she leaves her senior living apartment to meet a Charlotte Area Transit Service Special Transportation Service (CATS) van at the Goodwill, which is more than a block away.More >>
Are you looking for that purr-fect smell that helps remind you of your feline friend all day long? Well, a purr-fume company may have just the right thing for you.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Maurice Antoine Nichols intentionally set a fire inside the RSI Home Products on Lincoln County Parkway March 7.More >>
The Gastonia Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jaylen Dequan Minger and charged him with felony statutory rape of a child and one count of first degree kidnapping.More >>
Troopers say the single-vehicle wreck happened at 2:50 p.m. on SC 97 near Wellridge Road east of the town of Chester.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper refused to answer questions prompted by a fundraiser for Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts being hosted by one of his top advisers in Raleigh Thursday night.More >>
The body was found buried about 3-feet deep behind a home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
On Oct. 10, 1973, the body of a young woman was found on the Edward Martin Military Reserve in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. She is known only as Jane Doe.More >>
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has issued a statement indicating if North Carolina's House Bill 2 is still in effect next week the state could lose chances to host tournaments for another five years.More >>
Charlotte Fire Station No. 4, on West Fifth Street, is a squat, red brick building that was completed in 1926. Designed by Charlotte-based architect Charles Christian Hook, it served uptown until 1972.More >>
The offense involved a then-11-year-old girl who reported the incident to a school resource officer in January 2016.More >>
A Dallas County grand jury indicted 29-year-old John Rayne Rivello of Salisbury, Maryland, on an aggravated assault charge enhanced as a hate crime.More >>
A brewery in San Diego is mixing things up after they introduced a new craft beer that uses water "from the toilet."More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 18-year-old Taylor Dechelle Adams was served a criminal summons for misdemeanor death by vehicle.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Rottweilers are having a moment, posting their highest ranking in almost 20 years.More >>
Photos from photographer Stacy Pearsall's "Veterans Portrait Project"More >>
If you need some ideas about where to go to catch some rays, Trip Advisor has released their list of best beaches.More >>
Sixteen students had to be evacuated from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in January as it drove its afternoon route through east Charlotte.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper refused to answer questions prompted by a fundraiser for Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts being hosted by one of his top advisers in Raleigh Thursday night.More >>
Documents provided by the City of Charlotte in response to a records request from WBTV Investigates show the bulk of the expense went to lodging and facility charges.More >>
Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon told members of the North Carolina Senate that neither he nor his boss, Governor Roy Cooper, have ruled out using tolls to fund future road projects.More >>
State lawmakers have requested information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation on the comparative cost to hire private contractors versus using state employees for design and engineering services.More >>
