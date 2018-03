Here at our Toyota dealership, we have our



When people think of compact cars, they tend to think that they're too small to be considered viable options. While it is true that these vehicles are on the smaller side, it's not true that they aren't viable options! We believe that these compact Toyota make phenomenal rides for first-time drivers!Here at our Toyota dealership, we have our best compact cars in N Charlotte and we think your teen would love them! Take a look at what makes our best compact cars near Charlotte the best rides a for first time car buyer

Why should you choose our N Charlotte compact cars?





Toyota compact cars are indeed smaller than the average ride, but they make phenomenal rides for teens and first time drivers! Getting into new Toyota near Charlotte that belong to the compact category makes learning how to drive a breeze. Why should you get into these new Toyota?

They're affordable: While getting into a new ride may not be affordable, you'll be glad to learn that our compact new Toyota have an affordable price tag. In fact, they are some of the most affordable new Toyota available on our lot!



They offer a ton of space: Considering our compact cars are on the smaller side, they offer a ton of space! For example, the 2015 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte offers 13.0 cubic feet of cargo space and enough seating for up to five passengers!



They're fuel-efficient: Smaller cars tend to get better fuel economy, which makes our compact cars a lot more fuel-efficient than other new Toyota cars! If you find yourself commuting a lot, your best bet would be to get into these smaller cars!







N Charlotte Toyota Corolla is one of our best compact cars







One of the best compact Toyota is the 2015 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte! This new Toyota happens to be the best-selling compact in the United States and the best-selling car in the world! This ride has SO much to offer drivers. Let's take a look at why this vehicle is a solid compact ride:

First of all, the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla is one of the most fuel-efficient rides on the market. Did you know that you can expect to get up to 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg in the highway? That means that you'll be able to save big each time you hit up the gas station!



In addition to being fuel-efficient, the 2015 Toyota Corolla is extremely sleek! In 2014, it received a major makeover. It now rocks a modern and athletic look and boasts some of the best technology available on the market!



You won't have to spend a ton of money to take this new Toyota home. This ride has a starting MSRP of $16,900, which means that you don't have to spend a ton of money to get into this ride!





