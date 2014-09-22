Pick the perfect 2015 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte for you!

The N Charlotte Toyota Corolla has always been a leader when it comes to style and technology! This new Toyota didn't become the most popular vehicle on the planet just by chance. Every year it continues to evolve to offer drivers exactly what they want from their ride. The 2015 Toyota Corolla near Charlotte is no different! Although this new Toyota didn't get a redesign this year (it got one in 2014) it's still ready to impress drivers!
Like we said, the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla has a lot to offer drivers. However, what you get in this new Toyota is solely up to you. It's offered in four different trim levels, each one offering more style and technology! Which model of this new Toyota in N Charlotte is right for you? Let's find out!
Did you know an eco-friendly trim level was added for the 2014 model year? Luck would have it that it's available again with the 2015 Toyota Corolla! The LE Eco trim level of this new Toyota takes all of the existing features in the LE and adds more. It also offers incredible fuel efficiency with an estimated 42 mpg highway! All of the other new features available in this eco-friendly Toyota include:
Want to know more about the 2015 Toyota Corolla? Stop by Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Rd. We're located just off I-77 on exit 23. You can see this popular Toyota in person and decided the trim level that's right for you! Schedule an appointment to meet with a sales specialist by calling (888) 883-3797.
