Pick the perfect 2015 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte for you!

The N Charlotte Toyota Corolla has always been a leader when it comes to style and technology! This new Toyota didn't become the most popular vehicle on the planet just by chance. Every year it continues to evolve to offer drivers exactly what they want from their ride. The 2015 Toyota Corolla near Charlotte is no different! Although this new Toyota didn't get a redesign this year (it got one in 2014) it's still ready to impress drivers!





Choose a Toyota Corolla that's customized to your needs





Like we said, the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla has a lot to offer drivers. However, what you get in this new Toyota is solely up to you. It's offered in four different trim levels, each one offering more style and technology! Which model of this new Toyota in N Charlotte is right for you? Let's find out!





The Toyota Corolla L is the basic trim level. Although basic used to mean bare minimum in the past, that's far from the case now! This N Charlotte Toyota comes jam-packed with all of the latest features, such as power windows and locks, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, the Star Safety System, and eight airbags! It also comes with a USB ports and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, which offers audio streaming and hands-free phone capability.



The LE trim level is a step up from the basic. It offers everything in the L, but even more! You'll find a 6.1-inch touchscreen display with the Toyota Entune System. This screen also integrates the backup camera, which has a projected path. You'll even find features for your comfort, like Automatic Climate Control and available 8-way adjustable driver's seat. You can also opt for heated SofTex-trimmed seats, which is a fashionable and durable fabric!



The Toyota Corolla S is the top trim level! It turns this N Charlotte Toyota into a sleek and sporty ride (hence the S in the name). Some of the features you can find with the S trim level include an exceptionally sleek front grille, integrated fog lights, a chrome-tipped exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels!







Choose the eco-friendly trim level of this new Toyota near Charlotte





Did you know an eco-friendly trim level was added for the 2014 model year? Luck would have it that it's available again with the 2015 Toyota Corolla! The LE Eco trim level of this new Toyota takes all of the existing features in the LE and adds more. It also offers incredible fuel efficiency with an estimated 42 mpg highway! All of the other new features available in this eco-friendly Toyota include:





16-inch alloy wheels



A rear spoiler



The Smart Key System



Toyota Entune App Suite



Navigation





Want to know more about the 2015 Toyota Corolla? Stop by Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Rd. We're located just off I-77 on exit 23. You can see this popular Toyota in person and decided the trim level that's right for you! Schedule an appointment to meet with a sales specialist by calling (888) 883-3797 .



Return Home

