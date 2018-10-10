Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Michael

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Governor Cooper declared a State of Emergency for North Carolina Wednesday morning as Hurricane Michael is expected to impact the Carolinas.
Michael made landfall along the Florida panhandle/Big Bend area just before 1 p.m. Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 miles an hour and is expected to come right through the Carolinas.
Cooper discussed preparations Wednesday morning, saying 150 National Guard troops will report for duty.
STAY ALERT: Download the free WBTV First Alert Weather here
Mihcael will be strong enough to down trees, rip up tarps and create additional damage, Cooper said. The hardest rain is expected to hit Thursday - with 7 inches possible in some areas.
“This storm is coming and we will be ready for it," Cooper said.
Cooper reiterated this warning on Saturday in an additional press conference.
Restrictions on trucks and heavy vehicles were waved to help North Carolina prepare for this storm. Michael could possibly pass over the Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane.
Director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry said emergency crews will be operating on a 24 -hour basis, continuing to monitor Michael closely. State emergency assets have been called in and are ready to deploy.
Cooper says the NCDOT is ready to handle flooded roads, and are still repairing roads damaged during Hurricane Florence.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.