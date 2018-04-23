NC day care director charged with striking 2-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A day care director at Trinity Christian School in Greenville was arrested Friday and charged with striking a 2-year-old child twice with a paint stirrer.

Shannon Jacobs, 47, of Winterville, has been charged with assault on a child under 12.

According to warrants, the assault occurred on April 12.

Trinity Christian Schools released a statement regarding the arrest on Monday.

The full statement is below:

As a ministry, when an allegation is made against an employee, our organization immediately removes that individual from any contact with children pending the outcome of the criminal matter, and we fully cooperate with parents, state officials, and law enforcement. We believe that if children are safe anywhere, they should be safe at church. As a matter of policy, Trinity reports all suspicions of potential child abuse to the authorities. We carefully interview and screen our employees and volunteers, and our leadership team works to maintain child protection policies based on best practices nationally and North Carolina State law. We believe that transparency, child safety, and accountability are essential for successful ministry, and we are fully committed to ministering to our students in a safe and responsible manner. As this matter involves the staff member administering a spanking, upon the advice of legal counsel and after prayerful deliberation, the Pastor and Deacon Board have decided to immediately discontinue any corporal discipline at the school and rely on other disciplinary measures for the students. Please understand that we have asked our staff to not discuss this matter while it is pending before the courts. This is our official statement.

Williams is out on bond. She is scheduled to be in court on May 21.