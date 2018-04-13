Arrest made in 1992 Charlotte sex assault case

A man was arrested Thursday in a decades-old Charlotte sexual assault case.

Johnny Calvin Kimble, 55, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Nov. 3, 1992, in a neighborhood.

The 32-year-old woman says she met the suspect at a family member's neighbor's house. She said she was walking with the suspect through the neighborhood when he knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her as she tried to fight him off.

Police say evidence collected in the case, including DNA, led to identifying Kimble as the suspect.

Kimble also reportedly took money from the victim during the assault.

Sexual assault cold case detectives issued warrants for Kimble's arrest. He was found and arrested Thursday before being taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Kimble is charged with second-degree rape and common law robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

