67-year-old charged with sex offense involving child

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A 67-year-old man has been charged with a sex offense involving a child as the alleged victim.

According to the Rowan Sheriff's Office, Juan Portain Diaz was arrested on Tuesday.

Diaz is charged with statutory rape/sex offense involving an alleged underage victim.

Diaz is being held under a bond of $100,000.

