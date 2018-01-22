Huntersville town manager resigning following assault charge

The Huntersville town manager is resigning after being charged with simple assault Sunday evening.

Gerald Downs Vincent, 51, was arrested by the Huntersville Police Department and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. He was charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

After a closed session Monday, the board came out to say they accepted Vincent's resignation as town manager.

“Anytime somebody in a position of authority gets arrested you should be concerned,” said Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla. “I think the best course of action was accepting his resignation.”

Aneralla says a search will start for a town manager search soon. In the meantime, Interim assistant town manager and finance director Jackie Huffman will act as town manager.

According to the town's website, Vincent was appointed as the town manager in July 2017. He had previously served as interim town manager for several months, the website states.

The town of Huntersville released the following Statement on Vincent's arrest:

"This is an unfortunate personal matter for Mr. Vincent and his family. We cannot comment further on this matter at this time."

Vincent was reportedly hired as the assistant town manager in 2007, according to the website. The website states that Vincent received the 2013-2014 North Carolina Assistant Town Manager of the Year award.

Before working as the town manager of Huntersville, he reportedly started as a assistant manager of Emporia, Virginia in 1994 before becoming the city manager of Emporia, Virginia, the website states. He also served as the county administrator of Brunswick, Virginia, according to the town's website.

No other details regarding the alleged assault were released.

